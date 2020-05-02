Panthers Exec Denies Tommy Stevens Deal Was in Place During 2020 NFL Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 12: Tommy Stevens #7 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks to pass during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers denied Saturday they agreed to a contract with Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens during the 2020 NFL draft.

Mike Triplett of ESPN reported Thursday that Stevens had agreed to a free-agent contract with the Panthers if he wasn't drafted, which led Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints to trade a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2020 seventh-round pick so they could select Stevens.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Panthers spokesman Steve Drummond stated: "We didn't have a deal in place with the player. We had conversations like every other team."

Florio noted that while teams are allowed to speak with players during the draft about signing them if they go undrafted, they are not allowed to discuss financial terms.

Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported the Panthers had offered Stevens a $15,000 signing bonus and $30,000 of his salary guaranteed. After initially matching the offer, the Saints upped it to $144,000 guaranteed.

When Stevens and his agent stopped answering the Saints' calls, per Duncan, Payton and Co. sprang into action by executing the trade. After striking the deal, Payton said he texted Stevens and his agent: "I'm tired of asking. Now, I'm taking."

Video Play Button

Duncan reported the Saints envision using Stevens as a developmental quarterback as well as a utility player similar to Taysom Hill. By selecting Stevens, Payton got the best of former Saints offensive assistant Joe Brady, who is the Panthers' new offensive coordinator and had a relationship with Stevens from when they were at Penn State together in 2015-16.

Per Florio, the NFL declined to comment, though he added that a league source "predicted that both teams will be punished."

Related

    Panthers Deny Tommy Stevens Deal

    Carolina exec claims there was no deal in place during draft, just preliminary talks

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Panthers Deny Tommy Stevens Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Extremely Small' Chance NFL Will Cancel 2020 Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'Extremely Small' Chance NFL Will Cancel 2020 Season

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Only One 2017 Top-5 Pick Got 5th Year Option Picked Up

    Browns Myles Garrett ✅ Bears Mitch Trubisky ❌ 49ers Solomon Thomas ❌ Jaguars Leonard Fournette ❌ Titans Corey Davis ❌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Only One 2017 Top-5 Pick Got 5th Year Option Picked Up

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Does Panthers' D Rank Post-Draft?

    Find out where Carolina lands on our list ➡️

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Where Does Panthers' D Rank Post-Draft?

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report