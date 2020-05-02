Joe Biden Tells USWNT 'Don't Give Up' Wage Fight; Issues Ultimatum to USSF

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Former United States vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden expressed support for the U.S. women's national team in their fight for equal pay Saturday.

Biden took to Twitter to encourage the USWNT to keep fighting and inform the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) that there will be repercussions should he be elected president and if the governing body continues to refuse equal pay:

According to ESPN's Graham Hays, a federal judge in California dismissed the USWNT's wage discrimination lawsuit Friday, noting that the players "have not demonstrated a triable issue that WNT players are paid less than MNT players."

