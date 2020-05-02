Joe Biden Tells USWNT 'Don't Give Up' Wage Fight; Issues Ultimatum to USSF

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

In this Sunday, March 15, 2020, photo, former Vice President Joe Biden, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. What might be the final showdown between the two very different Democratic candidates takes place Tuesday, March 17, 2020, during Florida's presidential primary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Former United States vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden expressed support for the U.S. women's national team in their fight for equal pay Saturday.

Biden took to Twitter to encourage the USWNT to keep fighting and inform the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) that there will be repercussions should he be elected president and if the governing body continues to refuse equal pay:

According to ESPN's Graham Hays, a federal judge in California dismissed the USWNT's wage discrimination lawsuit Friday, noting that the players "have not demonstrated a triable issue that WNT players are paid less than MNT players."

                    

Related

