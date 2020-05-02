Anonymous Exec Rips Colts' Jonathan Taylor: 'Doesn't Play Big and He Fumbles'

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Despite being one of the most successful college running backs of his era, at least one NFL team executive is skeptical Jonathan Taylor can have a significant impact as a professional.

Per The Athletic's Mike Sando on Friday, an anonymous executive was "shocked" by the Indianapolis Colts' decision to trade up to select Taylor at No. 41.

"He bounces stuff outside a lot," the executive said of Taylor. "He is a big guy that runs fast, but he doesn't play big and he fumbles."

