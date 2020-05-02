Anonymous Exec Rips Colts' Jonathan Taylor: 'Doesn't Play Big and He Fumbles'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 2, 2020

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Despite being one of the most successful college running backs of his era, at least one NFL team executive is skeptical Jonathan Taylor can have a significant impact as a professional.

Per The Athletic's Mike Sando on Friday, an anonymous executive was "shocked" by the Indianapolis Colts' decision to trade up to select Taylor at No. 41. 

"He bounces stuff outside a lot," the executive said of Taylor. "He is a big guy that runs fast, but he doesn't play big and he fumbles."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Alex Smith: It's 'Absurd' Kaepernick Doesn't Have a Job in the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alex Smith: It's 'Absurd' Kaepernick Doesn't Have a Job in the NFL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts Confident Rivers' Arm Strength 'Is Still There'

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts Confident Rivers' Arm Strength 'Is Still There'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Playing Games at Centralized Location 'Not on the Table'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Playing Games at Centralized Location 'Not on the Table'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 NFL Schedule Will Release Next Week

    Openers, Super Bowl to start on time

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 NFL Schedule Will Release Next Week

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report