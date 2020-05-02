Packers Legend LeRoy Butler Disagrees with Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers' Future

Ben Margot/Associated Press

At least one prominent Green Bay Packers legend thinks Aaron Rodgers will play his entire career with the franchise.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, LeRoy Butler—a four-time Pro Bowl safety who spent his entire 12-year career in Green Bay—explained why he believes the Packers won't let Rodgers leave.

"Aaron Rodgers ain't going anywhere," he said. "And neither do I want him to go anywhere because as long as No. 12 is getting dressed, the Green Bay Packers have a chance at going to the Super Bowl."

Former Packers great Brett Favre went on The Rich Eisen Show this week to say he thinks Rodgers will "play somewhere else" in the wake of Green Bay's selection of Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Packers' decision to draft Love raised questions about where Rodgers stands with the organization.

Rodgers, 36, signed a four-year extension with the Packers in August 2018 that goes into effect starting this season. He's under contract through 2023, with cap hits of at least $36 million in 2021 and 2022.

The Packers won the NFC North with a 13-3 record and reached the NFC Championship Game last season.