Memphis' Penny Hardaway Compares G League Luring Top CBB Recruits to Tampering

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

University of Memphis men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway has reservations about the NBA G League's new professional pathway program.

According to Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Hardaway compared the NBA recruiting elite high school players to the G League to tampering in a video interview released Friday:

"For me, I didn't think the G League was built—and I could be wrong—to go and recruit kids that want to go to college out of going to college. I thought they were going to be the organization that was going to be, if you want to go overseas or you absolutely did not want to play college 100 percent, that this would be the best situation for you before you go into the NBA.

"But taking guys out of their commitments [or] they've already signed and continuing to talk to their parents, it's almost like tampering. I really don't agree with that."

Multiple high-profile high school players have chosen the G League over college in recent weeks, including 5-star guard Jalen Green, who told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he would have chosen to attend Memphis if not for the opportunity to go to the G League and make a significant amount of money.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.