Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter GiGi on Birthday: 'Part of My Soul Forever'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, on what would have been her 14th birthday Friday.

Gigi, her father Kobe Bryant and seven other people died Jan. 26 when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa posted a picture of Gianna on Instagram in honor of her birthday:

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Vanessa eulogized her daughter during a memorial for the victims on Feb. 24, a date that included both Gianna's basketball number (No. 2) and one of the numbers worn by Kobe during his Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers (No. 24):

"GiGi was very competitive, like her daddy. But Gianna had a sweet grace about her. Her smile was like sunshine. Her smile took up her entire face, like mine. Kobe always said she was me.

"She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh, it was infectious. It was pure and genuine."

Gianna, who was born May 1, 2006, was the second-eldest of the couple's four daughters.