Wake Forest C Olivier Sarr to Enter Transfer Portal After Steve Forbes Hiring

Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr is entering the transfer portal following the school's hiring of Steve Forbes as its head basketball coach this week.

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Sarr explained he initially planned to return for his senior season after speaking with former head coach Danny Manning:

"What happened was I wanted to test the [NBA draft] waters. I requested the UAC [Undergraduate Advisory Committee]. I tried to test the waters; then I had a conversation with Coach, and he convinced me to stay and get my degree. He had plans for me. I was going to do great things in the ACC, with the team and individually of course. It was late April; Coach was going to stay. Then 24-48 hours before the [draft] deadline, Coach got fired. I didn't get the chance to put my name in and change my mind."

       

