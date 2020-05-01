Report: Charles Harris Traded to Falcons; Dolphins Get Undisclosed Draft Pick

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Charles Harris #90 of the Miami Dolphins is seen after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons, looking to upgrade their pass rush, have reportedly acquired Charles Harris from the Miami Dolphins.

Per The Athletic's Jason Butt, the Dolphins will receive an undisclosed draft.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

