Coronavirus Impacting Sports: Tracking the Latest May Updates

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a profound impact on the sports world, with most leagues and organizations remaining on hiatus or having to cancel their seasons.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 3,145,407 confirmed cases and 221,823 deaths as of May 1.

There are expected to be some sporting events returning in May. UFC is running three shows at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, between May 9 and 16. NASCAR plans to hold seven races in North Carolina and South Carolina from May 17 to 27, including the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.

Here is an updated look at the way sports have been impacted by the coronavirus in May (all times ET).

Notable April Developments

April 30, 3:25 p.m. : The 2020 Little League World Series has been canceled.

April 29, 4:47 p.m. : The National Baseball Hall of Fame officially canceled its 2020 induction weekend, which was scheduled to take place July 24-26.

April 27, 3:20 p.m. : The NBA announced "it is targeting no earlier than Friday, May 8," to open team practice facilities in limited capacity in states with more lenient stay-at-home orders. Such openings would prevent more than four players inside a facility at once, and coaches cannot participate. The league also said it will work with teams in states with stricter measures in place to find alternatives.

April 22, 2:14 p.m. : The NHL has reportedly moved away from the idea of finding neutral-site locations for the remainder of the 2019-20 season and is focused on trying to identify one home arena from each division to play the remaining games if the season resumes.

April 21, 9:00 a.m. : The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled, marking the first time since 1945 that the event has not been held.

April 10, 7:35 a.m.: Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said he can't guarantee the 2021 Summer Olympics will take place after being delayed from 2020. "I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not. We're certainly not in a position to give you a clear answer," he said.

April 6, 11:25 a.m.: Augusta National and the PGA Tour announced new dates for The Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship. The Masters will take place Nov. 12-15, while the U.S. Open will be held from Sept. 17 to 20. The PGA Championship is now scheduled for August 6-9.

April 4, 2:53 p.m.: President Donald Trump told commissioners from major sports leagues he "hopes" fans will be allowed in arenas by August and September. He also expressed belief the 2020 NFL season will be able to start on time.

