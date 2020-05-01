UFC's Chris Weidman Beats NBA Prospect RJ Hampton in $25K Madden 20 Tournament

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

Chris Weidman poses for photographers during the weigh-ins ahead of his mixed martial arts middleweight bout against Ronaldo Souza at UFC 230, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Add Madden champion to Chris Weidman's list of accomplishments.

The UFC fighter defeated NBA prospect RJ Hampton in the championship game of the State Farm #PlayApartTogether Madden 20 Tournament on Thursday night and raised $25,000 for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic in the process.

It was only fitting Weidman used the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to clinch the title, and he defeated Hampton's virtual New Orleans Saints 17-10 in the final game.

He enjoyed success in that team matchup earlier with a 24-7 win over Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was also controlling the Saints in their game.

The tournament featured a single-elimination bracket, putting all the more pressure on Weidman to come through with the virtual Patrick Mahomes.

While Hampton was unable to come away with the win, he at least has a bright NBA future on the horizon. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him as the No. 8 overall pick in a March mock draft. 

As for Weidman, he has a 14-4-0 record and last fought in October.

