The NFL's Most Improved Position Groups After 2020 Draft

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

There are few better examples for this exercise than the Cincinnati Bengals and their linebackers.

Cincinnati has consistently had one of the worst linebacking groups in recent years, notably cycling through Vontaze Burfict and even cutting Preston Brown midseason.

But the Bengals said "enough is enough" in this year's draft and made three of their seven selections linebackers. Wyoming's Logan Wilson (No. 65 overall pick in the third round) will be a starter, Appalachian State's Akeem Davis-Gaither (No. 107 in the fourth round) generally reviews as one of the draft's best values, and Purdue's Markus Bailey (No. 215 in the seventh round) fell because of injury concerns.

Things were so bad in Cincinnati at this position that all three should easily stick on the roster. While Wilson will probably be the stat machine who racks up tackles, Davis-Gaither is the most intriguing. As B/R's Matt Miller wrote: "Davis-Gaither is one of the most impressive athletes at linebacker in this year's class. He is a hybrid safety-linebacker based both on his usage at Appalachian State and his body type."

The Bengals will greatly benefit from their draft approach, as all three rookies will play behind a line that added D.J. Reader to a core of Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and others.