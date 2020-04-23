Andrew Thomas NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Exceptional arm length and strong, heavy hands.

—An immediate starter at either left or right tackle.

—Good lower body strength to anchor against power rush moves.

—Patient enough to let rushers get into their moves, quick enough to process and counter.

—Two-year starter at left tackle in the SEC who is battle-tested against elite pass-rushers.

—Exceptional length with 36 ¼" arms and 10 ¼" hands.

—Easy power to shut down bull rushes and impact the run game.

WEAKNESSES

—Was able to rely on brute force at Georgia; needs to develop technique to handle NFL pass-rushers.

—Heavy in his anchor, which is a good thing, but also has heavy feet when trying to move in the run game.

—Kind of an odd body with a square frame and thick trunk.

—Doesn't look at home on the move and could struggle to adapt to a zone-blocking scheme.

OVERALL

Thomas is the most pro-ready true left tackle in the 2020 draft class, which is something that boosted his stock throughout the draft process as players were unable to visit teams or work out privately. Thomas is a rock-solid performer who might not have the high upside of others but should come into the NFL ready to go from Day 1.

GRADE: 91

PRO COMPARISON: Brandon Albert/Germain Ifedi