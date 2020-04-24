Matt Peart NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New York Giants' Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

OT Matt Peart, UConn

STRENGTHS

—Unreal overall size and frame with ideal overall length. He's tall (6'7") and has pythons for arms at 36 ⅝ inches.

—Four-year starter for the Huskies with time at both guard and tackle. He looks like the ideal swing tackle who could be a sixth man up on game days.

—Athleticism is above-average, particularly in tight spaces, with the foot quickness and hip mobility to overtake combos, reach, and run to the second level.

—Length plus athleticism make him a natural tackle, and he's particularly strong at using independent hand strikes while opening up to run speed-rushers around the pocket.

WEAKNESSES

—Play strength does not match his combine-tested strength. His hand mechanics are poor, causing his elbows to flare and creating a disengaged muscle complex throughout his chest so that he isn't using natural leverage and power.

—Needs to put on healthy mass in his lower half. Should be able to comfortably carry another 20 pounds.

—Hand level in pass protection is inconsistent and will get lazy. He has a tendency to drop his hands well below his waist, slowing down and telegraphing his jab.

—Contact balance is underwhelming and could be a result of needing to add lower-body mass. Too often he is jarred by power rushers.

OVERALL

If you asked NFL coaches what an incoming tackle should look like, a whole lot of them would describe Matt Peart. He has ideal length with the frame to comfortably build more lower-body mass and strength. Peart enjoyed a productive career for the Huskies and will transition to the NFL with above-average athleticism and an opportunity to play both guard or tackle. His deficiencies appear to be tied to inconsistent effort or energy, particularly in his hands in both phases. There's certainly enough to work with to suggest Peart could be a swing tackle on game days as a rookie.

GRADE: 68

PRO COMPARISON: Andrew Whitworth/Ty Nsekhe