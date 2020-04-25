Akeem Davis-Gaither NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, easy-moving linebacker who can excel outside the tackle box and in coverage.

—Blew up as a pass-rusher when asked to blitz more in 2019 and became a true triple threat.

—Aware and smart in coverage; fast enough to hang with smaller tight ends and slot receivers.

—Breaks on the ball with awesome closing speed; is able to make up serious ground when attacking the ball.

—Natural athlete who can click-and-close and make easy plays in space.

—Agility like a running back in space.

WEAKNESSES

—Smaller linebacker almost built like a safety at 6'1", 224 pounds.

—Size will be an issue when asked to take on blockers; could be limited early on to a nickel role.

—Should be viewed as an outside linebacker only; will not fit every team's thresholds for size at the position.

—Doesn't go through blockers or make plays in traffic; effective largely in space only.

—Missed tackles due to overpursuit; lack of play power is an issue.

OVERALL

Davis-Gaither is one of the most impressive athletes at linebacker in this year's class. He is a hybrid safety/linebacker based both on his usage at Appalachian State and his body type. Since he's a coverage linebacker who has shown excellent ability as a blitzer, he should flourish as a slot/big nickel linebacker.

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: Shaquem Griffin/Matt Milano