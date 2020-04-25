Akeem Davis-Gaither NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) tracks the offense during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Brian Blanco/Associated Press

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

         

STRENGTHS

—Athletic, easy-moving linebacker who can excel outside the tackle box and in coverage.

—Blew up as a pass-rusher when asked to blitz more in 2019 and became a true triple threat.

—Aware and smart in coverage; fast enough to hang with smaller tight ends and slot receivers.

—Breaks on the ball with awesome closing speed; is able to make up serious ground when attacking the ball.

—Natural athlete who can click-and-close and make easy plays in space.

—Agility like a running back in space.

Video Play Button

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

         

WEAKNESSES

—Smaller linebacker almost built like a safety at 6'1", 224 pounds.

—Size will be an issue when asked to take on blockers; could be limited early on to a nickel role.

—Should be viewed as an outside linebacker only; will not fit every team's thresholds for size at the position.

—Doesn't go through blockers or make plays in traffic; effective largely in space only.

—Missed tackles due to overpursuit; lack of play power is an issue.

      

OVERALL

Davis-Gaither is one of the most impressive athletes at linebacker in this year's class. He is a hybrid safety/linebacker based both on his usage at Appalachian State and his body type. Since he's a coverage linebacker who has shown excellent ability as a blitzer, he should flourish as a slot/big nickel linebacker.

       

GRADE: 67

PRO COMPARISON: Shaquem Griffin/Matt Milano

Related

    NFL Draft Trades 2020: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Draft Trades 2020: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Akeem Davis-Gaither Scouting Report

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Akeem Davis-Gaither Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams Traded to 49ers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams Traded to 49ers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow Has Been Studying Bengals' Offense

    No. 1 pick has been going over Bengals' offense 'for weeks now' and is 'so far ahead' 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow Has Been Studying Bengals' Offense

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report