Bucs' Tristan Wirfs Jokes He'll Wrestle Rob Gronkowski for WWE 24/7 Title Belt

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Tristan Wirfs #OL53 of Iowa interviews during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Tristan Wirfs has his eye on the WWE's 24/7 Championship.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie tackle joked Thursday that he was down to wrestle his teammate Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 champion, for his title belt, per JoeBucsFan

Gronkowski must defend the belt at all times, and as long as a WWE referee is present, another wrestler could beat the 6'6", 268-pounder at any time and claim the title for themselves. 

Of course, Wirfs—Tampa's first-round pick—might want to occupy his time by studying the playbook and working on his pass protection to ensure he keeps legendary quarterback Tom Brady upright next season. That will potentially give the 6'5", 320-pounder the chance to earn something far more valuable than the 24/7 belt—a Super Bowl ring. 

