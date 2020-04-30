Chris Bosh on Games 6, 7 of 2013 Finals: Some of the Hardest Moments of My Life

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 1, 2020

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 20: (L-R) Dwyane Wade #3, LeBron James #6, Chris Bosh #1, and Norris Cole #30 and Shane Battier #31 during the Larry O'Brien Trophy presentation following the Heat's victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Seven of the 2013 NBA Finals on June 20, 2013 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals in seven games.

But the Spurs appeared to have the championship secured in Game 6 before Ray Allen sank a three-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation to tie the contest at 95. The Heat went on to win 103-100 before taking the next game 95-88.

Despite the positive result, former Heat All-Star Chris Bosh described those two games as "some of the hardest moments of my life" Thursday:

That title marked the second of two captured during Miami's Big Three era with Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 2013-14 season, while Bosh and Wade stayed together for two more years.

Bosh was forced to retire after the 2015-16 campaign because of recurring blood clots. The Heat waived the 11-time All-Star in July 2017 and retired his No. 1 jersey in March 2019.

