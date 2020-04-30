Chris Bosh on Games 6, 7 of 2013 Finals: Some of the Hardest Moments of My Life

Chris Bosh on Games 6, 7 of 2013 Finals: Some of the Hardest Moments of My LifeMay 1, 2020
The Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals in seven games.
But the Spurs appeared to have the championship secured in Game 6 before Ray Allen sank a three-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation to tie the contest at 95. The Heat went on to win 103-100 before taking the next game 95-88.
Despite the positive result, former Heat All-Star Chris Bosh described those two games as "some of the hardest moments of my life" Thursday:
That title marked the second of two captured during Miami's Big Three era with Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 2013-14 season, while Bosh and Wade stayed together for two more years.
Bosh was forced to retire after the 2015-16 campaign because of recurring blood clots. The Heat waived the 11-time All-Star in July 2017 and retired his No. 1 jersey in March 2019.
