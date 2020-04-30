4-Star Guard Prospect Kowacie Reeves Commits to Florida over Texas, More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

Photo credit: 247Sports

Florida has landed its first player in the 2021 recruiting class with the addition of Kowacie Reeves, who committed to the school Thursday, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The combo guard is considered a 4-star recruit and the No. 67 overall player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Georgia native had scholarship offers from more than a dozen schools, including Seton Hall, Texas, Stanford and Clemson, but he chose to play college ball with the Gators.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

