Look: LeBron James Reveals 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Logo, Release Year on IG

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The NBA season might be on halt, but fans have a new basketball-related event to look forward to next year.

LeBron James teased the new logo for Space Jam 2 on his Instagram account, with a hat that reads "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

The caption also reads "2021" along with emojis for a rabbit and a carrot, teasing the appearance of Bugs Bunny.

Warner Bros. first announced in 2014 that James would lead a Space Jam sequel, following in the path of Michael Jordan, who starred in the original 1996 version. After some time to get everything together, production on the new movie finally began in 2019 and will now apparently appear in theaters in 2021.

The Los Angeles Lakers star will hope to show he can handle playing alongside the Looney Tunes as well as his predecessor.

Video Play Button

