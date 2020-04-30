Trent Williams Discusses Joining 49ers, New Contract After Redskins Trade

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers gave up a fifth-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick in 2021 to acquire Trent Williams, and on Thursday the veteran offensive tackle spoke with reporters, saying he was very excited to be playing for a contender.

"It was extremely important for me, being at this point in my career," he said, per Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "I've played a lot of football. I haven't won a lot of games. I just wanted that to change."

Before the 49ers pounced, it was rumored that the Minnesota Vikings were interested in landing him, though NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Williams vetoed that deal. Williams clarified the situation on Thursday.

"As far as the trade goes, no, there was no necessity for a veto for me," he said. "The Vikings long term, and what I looked at long term, it didn't sync up. They just really dropped out. It wasn't me refusing to go"

One of the questions for Williams and the Niners is his contract situation. Williams is entering the final year of his current deal and one of the reported rifts between him and Washington was thought to be his contract situation.

But Williams said he and the Niners aren't going to address his deal at this point:

"We both agreed on we can take a wait-and-see approach. It's last year of my deal. Obviously it's an incentive for me to play well. They gave up a third-round (pick) next year, so they're invested in the deal as well. Both parties are interested in something long term but I'm more than OK with just getting my feet wet and just playing it out."

For Williams, who skipped the entirety of the 2019 season, it's the chance to return to the NFL, prove he's still one of the elite left tackles in football and to reestablish his value on the market ahead of hitting free agency next offseason.

For the Niners, Williams is an excellent replacement for Joe Staley, who retired this offseason. Williams said he isn't comparing himself to Staley, however:

"Joe is an outstanding player. He's been a Hall of Famer, or will be. His legacy is his legacy. I have my own and have to work on mine. Me being the best me is doing the best I can to to carry a torch. You don't replace a guy like Joe. It's one of those guys you get used to being there, it takes time not having that face in the locker room. You don't replace him, you just learn to live without him, and hopefully I can make that a little easier."

Williams is about as good a replacement as San Francisco could have hoped to find. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been one of the league's best and most consistent left tackles in his career. Now, he's on a team that offers him a real shot at winning a title.

It's a good marriage between player and team. Both sides will be hoping it results in a ring.