NASCAR Announces Season to Resume on May 17th at Darlington

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR has announced plans to resume its season starting on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Per Brad Norman of NASCAR.com, the organization's sanctioning body announced it will hold seven races in an 11-day period starting with the May 17 event.

The 400-mile race will be held without fans in the stands.

This will mark NASCAR's first official event since the Fanshield 400 at Phoenix Raceway on March 8.

In an official statement released on March 16, NASCAR announced all races through May 3 were postponed, but it planned to reschedule them in order to complete a full 36-race schedule.

NASCAR's decision to resume its season comes three days after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster extended the state's stay-at-home order by 15 days through May 12.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gave NASCAR approval to hold the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, though he did note that could change if "health conditions go down."

Darlington Raceway will host three races from May 17-20, including two Cup Series events. Charlotte Motor Speedway will have four races in four days from May 24-27, starting with the Coca-Cola 600.