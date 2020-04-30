Wizards' John Wall Says He Will Return from Achilles Injury Better Than Ever

Nick Wass/Associated Press

John Wall ruptured his left Achilles and underwent reparative surgery in February 2019.

The Washington Wizards All-Star point guard hasn't played an NBA game since but "can't wait to show [the league] what I got and what I'm about":

"I'm gonna be better than what I was before, and that's the scary part about it because damn near the whole—my five years I was an All-Star, bro, I played with two bone spurs in my knee and my heel," Wall said on the All the Smoke podcast. "And people don't know that. They ain't even get the best of John Wall yet. They just got a clip of him."

Wall earned All-Star nods in five consecutive seasons from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

The Wizards selected Wall No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA draft. The 29-year-old's best statistical season came in 2016-17 with 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game—capping off a three-year run averaging a double-double—en route to being named All-NBA.

Washington went on to eliminate Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs behind a combined 73 points from Wall and Bradley Beal:

The Kentucky product was averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.5 minutes across 32 starts in 2018-19 before his Achilles injury.

The Wizards signed Wall to a four-year, roughly $171 million extension in 2017:

The deal runs through the 2022-23 campaign with a 2022 player option, per Spotrac.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks shared in Wall's confidence about "coming back and being as good as ever" in November 2019, though it is unclear when Wall will return to the floor as the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus continues.