Jared Goff's Game-Worn Jersey and Rams Tickets Sell for $21K at Auction

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Jared Goff's per-game salary cap hit averages out to about $1.8 million in 2020. Fortunately for one fan, the chance to see the Los Angeles Rams quarterback is only a fraction of that.

As part of the All In Challenge, a Goff-centric prize pack was on the table to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic relief effort. The auction reached $21,000, with the highest bidder earning four tickets to a Rams home game, four pregame field passes and Goff's game-used jersey and cleats.

The proceeds from the All In Challenge's various auctions and raffles will be distributed to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

A similar auction focused around Tom Brady hit $800,000 earlier this week. In addition to Brady's jersey, cleats and tickets to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the winner will get to enjoy a dinner or workout with Brady.

It's unclear when the game tickets can be utilized. Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Ben Fischer reported Monday the NFL is working on a regular-season schedule that's fluid based on the status of the ongoing pandemic.

The season is supposed to start Sept. 10, but the league is allowing for a delay of up to five weeks in the crafting of the schedule. Then there's the possibility of the NFL needing to stage games behind closed doors with large public events still out of the question in the fall.

