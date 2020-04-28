Tom Brady Bucs Game Jersey, Opener and Dinner Sells for $800K at Auction

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Everybody knew Tom Brady's time was valuable; we just didn't know the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's time was this valuable.

Fans had the opportunity to bid on a collection of experiences and memorabilia tied to Brady as part of the All In Challenge, a fundraiser set up to provide aid for COVID-19 relief. The package included the choice of a private dinner or workout with Brady, four tickets to his first game with the Bucs and his game-used jersey and cleats.

The final price was a staggering $800,000, with the money being donated to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The bidding opened at $50,000.

It's unclear when the winning bidder will get to cash in on the prize since the 2020 NFL schedule is still being finalized. Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Ben Fischer reported Monday the league is also allowing for the possibility of a delay of up to five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brady's regular-season debut with Tampa Bay will be one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, as evidenced by that price tag during Tuesday's auction.