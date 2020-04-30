Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers Fits 49ers, Saints, Chargers If He Leaves Packers

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers Fits 49ers, Saints, Chargers If He Leaves PackersApril 30, 2020
Harry How/Getty Images
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd said Thursday there are three "perfect fits" for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he leaves the organization in two years: the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.
Cowherd explained the stance on his radio show, The Herd:
