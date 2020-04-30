Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers Fits 49ers, Saints, Chargers If He Leaves Packers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd said Thursday there are three "perfect fits" for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he leaves the organization in two years: the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers

Cowherd explained the stance on his radio show, The Herd:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bears to Sign Ted Ginn Jr.

    Chicago adding speed to WR corps after agreeing to one-year deal with veteran (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears to Sign Ted Ginn Jr.

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Gurley Doesn't Plan Grievance vs. Rams

    Todd Gurley not planning on filing a grievance against the Rams over unpaid roster bonus

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Gurley Doesn't Plan Grievance vs. Rams

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Steelers Will Regret Not Finding Big Ben's Successor

    B/R explains why the Steeler's missed opportunities will come back to bite them ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Steelers Will Regret Not Finding Big Ben's Successor

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers Should’ve Tried to Restore Rodgers’ MVP Form

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers Should’ve Tried to Restore Rodgers’ MVP Form

    Christian D'Andrea
    via SBNation.com