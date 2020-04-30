Ex-Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr., Bears Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is heading to the Chicago Bears on a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

"Chicago has been searching for a speed WR," Rapoport added, "now they have one."

Ginn had played for the New Orleans Saints from 2017 through last season.

