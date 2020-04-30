Ex-Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr., Bears Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Ex-Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr., Bears Reportedly Agree to 1-Year ContractApril 30, 2020
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Free-agent wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is heading to the Chicago Bears on a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday.
"Chicago has been searching for a speed WR," Rapoport added, "now they have one."
Ginn had played for the New Orleans Saints from 2017 through last season.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
