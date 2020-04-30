Ex-Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr., Bears Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 30, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Ted Ginn #19 of the New Orleans Saints before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is heading to the Chicago Bears on a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

"Chicago has been searching for a speed WR," Rapoport added, "now they have one."

Ginn had played for the New Orleans Saints from 2017 through last season.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

