WWE Superstars Who Will Shine in Losing Efforts at Money in the Bank 2020

Money in the Bank is a pay-per-view that has often resulted in the making of new stars over the years. And despite the coronavirus pandemic's effect on WWE programming, that will likely be the case again this year thanks to the event's namesake ladder matches.

While winning Money in the Bank or a championship is a surefire way to become a big deal in the eyes of the fans, it is also possible to take a positive step forward in a loss provided the performance is a memorable one.

Here are three Superstars scheduled for big spots at Money in the Bank on May 10 who won't come out on the winning end but will still manage to improve their stocks.

Aleister Black

Aleister Black is a popular pick to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and while it is possible he will, it doesn't feel like an ideal fit for him.

Black is unquestionably ready to vie for the WWE Championship, but it is tough to envision him carrying around a briefcase given his character. Also, he isn't someone who necessarily needs to take advantage of a favorable situation in order to become champion.

Heels are generally better off winning Money in the Bank, so look for someone like King Corbin or Andrade—should he qualify as part of the Last Chance Gauntlet on Monday's Raw—to come away with the contract.

Black will still have every opportunity to make his presence felt and leave a lasting impression on the fans watching Money in the Bank from home. With five other Superstars standing in his way, he figures to leave a path of destruction in his wake at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut, eliminating any doubt about whether he is a top guy.

The former NXT titleholder has future world champion written all over him, but he will be better off working his way to the top and earning a shot at the gold rather than cashing in Money in the Bank and taking the easy route to glory.

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has been on the precipice of becoming women's champion many times over the past year, but she has fallen just short on each occasion.

Evans has a chance to take a big step toward realizing her potential by winning the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but with top contenders like Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Asuka to deal with, that may not happen.

Even if Evans doesn't prevail, she has momentum on her side, and a good showing in a unique environment should keep her in the title hunt.

Evans scored a big win over Sasha Banks to qualify for Money in the Bank thanks to a botched interference from SmackDown women's champion Bayley, and she has provided an entertaining look at her preparation for Money in the Bank via social media.

Lacey has gone out of her way to get herself over on her own time, and that can take a Superstar a long way in WWE, which is why she doesn't need to win the briefcase.

Evans has every quality WWE looks for in a top female star, and as long as she performs well at Money in the Bank and keep plugging along, she will get her championship-winning moment eventually.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank in a match that has the potential to steal the show.

Rollins has been on fire since turning heel late last year, and he has been especially good since the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 36. Rollins cut compelling promos and had an entertaining match against Kevin Owens at The Showcase of the Immortals and then sulked in the weeks following his loss.

The Monday Night Messiah attacked McIntyre a few weeks ago, which led to their match getting booked for Money in the Bank. They took part in an engaging contract signing Monday, and Murphy showed up to serve as a sacrificial lamb for Rollins.

Rollins is the perfect first opponent for McIntyre since he has been to the top of the mountain in WWE multiple times and has proved that he is skilled as a heel in terms of getting babyfaces over.

The lack of a crowd because of the COVID-19 pandemic could hurt the match, but the in-ring work should be great, and the intimacy that comes with contests without audiences could allow for a deep story to be told.

It is highly unlikely that Rollins will win since McIntyre only recently secured the WWE Championship, but given how good the former looked in a losing effort at WrestleMania, there is little doubt that he will perform well again and raise his own stock as a top heel in the process.

