Cowboys' Stephen Jones Thinks Dak Prescott Will Sign Contract at 'Right Number'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Even though Dak Prescott has yet to reach a long-term agreement with the Dallas Cowboys, executive vice president Stephen Jones remains optimistic they will eventually strike a deal.

Appearing on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota), Jones said he believes Prescott will sign a contract "at the right number" for all parties involved:

"No one thinks more of Dak Prescott than Jerry Jones and myself. I know [coach] Mike [McCarthy], when he signed on, part of why he signed on was Dak Prescott. It's just getting it done.

"The bigger these deals get, Jerry and I have always found that to be the case in business, the bigger the dollars get, the harder they get. We believe in our track record of getting players signed.

"I totally believe we'll get Dak signed at the right number that's good for Dak, good for the Cowboys, good for this team. And I think at the end of the day, the fact that we're getting some nice hype for our draft, I think he's going to want to get in here and get with these players, whether it's CeeDee Lamb or anyone else. He wants to win."

Prescott received the franchise tag from Dallas in March, which guarantees him $31.4 million in 2020 if he doesn't sign a long-term extension.

One potential sticking point between the Cowboys and Prescott is the length of a long-term deal.

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported in March that Prescott prefers a four-year deal to become a free agent again at 30, but the Cowboys want to lock the two-time Pro Bowler into a longer contract.



Dallas has a long history of re-signing players to long-term deals. Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith, Amari Cooper, La'El Collins and Demarcus Lawrence have all received extensions of at least five years in the past 12 months.

Prescott is coming off the best season of his career in 2019. The 26-year-old threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed 65.1 percent of his passes to help the Cowboys lead the NFL in total offense.