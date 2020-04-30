Cam Newton Signing with Redskins 'Depends on Circumstances,' Ron Rivera Says

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera wouldn't rule out the possibility of signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, his starter over most of the last nine years with the Carolina Panthers.

Rivera discussed potentially adding Newton to the team's quarterback room alongside Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday:

"You know, the thing about Cam really is the situation. We're in a situation where we've got two really young quarterbacks, one that's been with us, been in the system, understands how we want things done and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise.

"I think with Cam, and I have thought about it, I mean, it's something that's run through my mind, and it's about the situation and circumstances. I'm not sure I would do it. I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It depends on circumstances."

The Redskins selected Haskins with the 15th pick in the 2019 draft. He endured an up-and-down rookie campaign, completing 58.6 percent of his throws for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions across nine appearances (seven starts).

In February, Washington senior vice president of player development Doug Williams said the new coaching staff understood the quarterback situation.

"The new staff knows that Dwayne Haskins is the starting quarterback here," Williams told reporters. "The only thing that can happen is for Dwayne to give it back to them. It's up to him to learn the playbook, wear the coaches out. He's got to stay at the facility until they run him out of the building."

The Redskins acquired Allen in a March trade with the Panthers. He made 12 starts for Carolina last year after Newton suffered a season-ending foot injury. His play was similarly mediocre with 17 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and an 80.0 passer rating.

"I think the expectation is to come in and compete for the job," Allen said after the trade. "I think that's an awesome opportunity."

Signing Newton, 30, would likely elevate the 2015 NFL MVP to the top of the depth chart, assuming his foot is back to full strength after he made just two appearances last season.

It would also cloud the future of Haskins and Allen with the organization and raise questions about the investment in both quarterbacks, most notably the first-round pick used on the former Ohio State standout.

Washington is coming off a 3-13 campaign and isn't ready to seriously compete for a championship. In turn, the organization may be better off spending the year trying to find out whether Haskins or Allen can show the necessary progress toward becoming a true franchise QB.

It's unclear what "circumstances" Rivera is referencing that could lead the organization to bring Newton into the fold, though.