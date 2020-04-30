NCAA Board of Directors Recommends Delaying New 1-Time Transfer Rule

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has recommended delaying voting on a policy change that would allow student-athletes a one-time transfer without sitting out for a full year.

Michelle Brutlag Hosick of NCAA.org explained the recommendation:

"The waiver working group also recommended the board lift the moratorium on transfer legislation to allow the membership to consider proposals that could provide permanent access to the one-time transfer opportunity for all Division I student-athletes.

"The board agreed to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle but recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process as suggested by the working group are not appropriate at this time. Board members recommended the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period."

The NCAA announced in February it was considering a rule that would allow transfers to be immediately eligible.

Under the proposal, student-athletes would need to receive a transfer release from their previous school, be academically eligible, maintain academic progress at their new institution and not have any disciplinary sanctions from their previous institution.

The rule would apply to student-athletes who participate in men's and women's basketball, baseball, men's ice hockey or football.

Hosick noted the Division I Council could vote on the transfer guideline changes as early as its May meeting.

If voted on and approved, the rule could be adopted as early as the 2020-21 academic year.