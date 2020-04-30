Tyrann Mathieu on Lynn Bowden Jr. Wanting to Break His Ankles: 'I Love This S--t'

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu is welcoming the challenge from Las Vegas Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden Jr.

During an AMA session with Bleacher Report, the former Kentucky star was asked if he was looking to break the ankles of any one player in the NFL.

"Tyrann Mathieu because he's already got the name Honey Badger," Bowden said. "Got to prove myself."

Mathieu responded Wednesday night (warning: tweet contains profanity):

Since he and Mathieu both play in the AFC West, the third-round pick will get plenty of chances to drop the Honey Badger to the turf. Bowden was drafted as a running back after playing quarterback in college.

The NFL has yet to unveil the 2020 regular-season schedule. When the full slate is revealed, make sure to circle that first matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that the league might not release the schedule on May 9 as originally planned. 

