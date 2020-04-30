Report: Chris Paul, Tim Duncan Involved with Wake Forest's Head Coaching Search

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JANUARY 2: Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder talk after the game on January 2, 2020 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Wake Forest called upon the services of Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul and San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan as part of the search to find a new head basketball coach, according to 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

The Demon Deacons announced last week they fired Danny Manning. Daniels reported they will hire Steve Forbes as Manning's replacement. Forbes has spent the past five seasons at East Tennessee State, compiling a 130-43 record.

While it's unclear how much work Paul and Duncan did to vet Forbes specifically, Daniels noted the two interviewed coaching candidates on Zoom.

Duncan played four years for the Demon Deacons, helping them reach the Sweet 16 in 1995 and Elite Eight in 1996.

"We don't make it this far without the people around us," Duncan said in November 2017 as he was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame. "Wake Forest gave me the opportunity. Coach [Dave] Odom gave me the opportunity, probably to a kid that didn't deserve it. But I made the most of it."

Paul was Wake's starting point guard for two years before making the jump to the NBA. The team reached the Sweet 16 in 2004, his freshman season.

In August 2018, he donated $2.5 million to the program.

Video Play Button

By virtue of getting the job, Forbes seemingly received the seal of approval from Duncan and Paul. Getting endorsements from two famous alumni would help him hit the ground running with the fanbase.

Related

    NCAA Recommends Against New Transfer Rule

    NCAA Board of Directors recommends to not allow 1-time waivers 'at this time'

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NCAA Recommends Against New Transfer Rule

    NCAA.org - The Official Site of the NCAA
    via NCAA.org - The Official Site of the NCAA

    Report: Wake Forest to Hire ETSU Coach

    East Tennessee State HC Steve Forbes expected to be hired as Demon Deacons HC

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Wake Forest to Hire ETSU Coach

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dr. Anthony Fauci: USA 'Not Ready' for Sports to Return

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Dr. Anthony Fauci: USA 'Not Ready' for Sports to Return

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    New NIL Rules Would Go in Effect for 2021-22 Season

    NCAA Board of Governors announced that they support new endorsement rules proposed by committee

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    New NIL Rules Would Go in Effect for 2021-22 Season

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report