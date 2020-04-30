Cowboys News: CeeDee Lamb Open to Playing Slot WR Next to Cooper, Gallup

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb isn't going to be particular about what spot he lines up at on the field, though he did present head coach Mike McCarthy with an idea.

Appearing on the NFL on Fox (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic), Lamb was asked where he wanted to play in the offense.

"I don't really have a preference, but I'll take the slot," he said. "I like the slot, for sure."

The Cowboys were already strong at wide receiver before selecting Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup both had over 1,000 yards last season, becoming the first Cowboys receiving duo to accomplish that feat since 2012 (Dez Bryant and Jason Witten).

Per Anthony Amico of FantasyPros, Randall Cobb was the Cowboys' primary slot receiver last season with 627 snaps at the position. He signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent in March. The team also lost tight end Jason Witten, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per Jori Epstein of USA Today, the Cowboys coaching staff views Lamb as a versatile weapon who can be used like a traditional receiver, slot wideout and punt returner.

Lamb joins a Dallas offense that led the NFL with 431.5 yards per game and ranked sixth with 27.1 points per game in 2019. He set career highs with 1,327 yards, 14 receiving touchdowns and 21.4 yards per reception in his final season at Oklahoma.