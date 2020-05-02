Noah Syndergaard's Game-Worn Uniform, Lunch and Seats Auction for $15,500

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

A Noah Syndergaard prize package that includes lunch with the New York Mets star, a game-worn jersey and seats to a Mets game at Citi Field sold for $15,000 on Saturday as part of the All-In Challenge auction.

The All-In Challenge was set up by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, who is also a limited partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, to raise funds to help provide aid to people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Syndergaard was among the many athletes and celebrities to offer their services to the cause. The 2016 All-Star is taking the auction winner, along with three friends, all around New York, including a tour of Citi Field and Mets batting practice before sitting in "premium seats" for a game.

Since the All-In Challenge began, a total of $29.7 million and counting has been raised.

Proceeds raised from the auction will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The nonprofit organizations provide meals to those in need and have continued that work during the pandemic.

Since making his MLB debut in 2015, Syndergaard has established himself as one of the most colorful characters in the sport. He helped the Mets reach the World Series in his rookie year and finished eighth in Cy Young voting during the 2016 season.