Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for NBA's Unproven Youth

Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets, Age 21)

Best case: Quality starter/fringe star

Worst case: Productive starter

The Denver Nuggets have been careful with Porter, who played just 14 minutes a game (48 contests) after sitting out his entire true rookie season to recover from back trouble.

In flashes, the 14th overall pick in 2018 reminded scouts why many pegged him as a potential No. 1 selection before his injury. At 6'10", the size of some NBA centers, he shot 42.2 percent from three and demonstrated wing-like mobility and coordination while scoring in the lane.

It sounds like a reach to predict him as a future All-Star, but if he can improve enough off the dribble with his attacking and pull-up, he could reach Danilo Gallinari's scoring level.

Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings, Age 21)

Best case: Quality starter/fringe star

Worst case: Productive starter

Drafted before Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young, Bagley has played just 75 games through two seasons because of injuries. He's still just 21 years old, and he averaged between 14-15 points as a rookie and sophomore.

His athleticism for finishing and scoring in the lane creates a high floor. He'll be a productive starter for as long as he's healthy. But to reach All-Star status, he'll need to make significant improvements to his skill level as a post player, passer and shooter. Bagley seems too far away from that happening.

Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago Bulls, Age 21)

Best case: Quality starter/fringe star

Worst case: Productive starter

The new front office in Chicago is promising, but Carter needs his health more. He's played fewer than 45 games in both seasons.

On the bright side, he nearly averaged a double-double during the 2019-20 season in 29.2 minutes per contest. At 21 years old, the 2018 seventh overall pick looks like a grown man on the block. His post moves are basic but polished. He has soft touch inside of 17 feet. And he's delivered enough promising sequences of defensive movement to feel good about his projection as a two-way player.

But his outside shooting hasn't carried over from Duke. And he's flashed little ability to face up and put the ball down. The predraft Al Horford comparisons now look ambitious, though Carter clearly looks solid enough physically and fundamentally to be a quality long-term starter in Chicago.

Zach Collins (Portland Trail Blazers, Age 22)

Best case: Productive starter

Worst case: Quality role player

Sophomore flashes led to 2019-20 expectations, but a shoulder injury in November eliminated Collins' breakout opportunity. The 10th overall pick in 2017 has become appealing for his potential trajectory as a shooter, shot-blocker, switch defender and overall efficient player.

Collins doesn't seem to possess star upside, lacking any elite strength or skill. But there can be plenty of value tied to stretch bigs who guard multiple positions, and Collins appears to be headed toward that archetype.

Zhaire Smith (Philadelphia 76ers, Age 20)

Best case: Team energizer

Worst case: G League/benchwarmer

Injuries, offensive limitations and Philadelphia 76ers' acquisitions have limited Smith to just 13 games through two seasons. And now there is uncertainty about where his career will go from here, particularly after the Sixers added Josh Richardson and Matisse Thybulle.

He jumps out as an interesting buy-low trade candidate for another team. The 16th overall pick in 2018 put together some promising sequences late during his rookie season, and his 37.6 percent three-point mark over 28 games in the G League in 2019-20 was encouraging.

Still just 20 years old, Smith has plenty of time to get back on track and eventually unleash his explosiveness and his quickness on defense and for off-ball scoring plays.

Jerome Robinson (Washington Wizards, Age 23)

Best case: Bench scorer

Worst case: G League/benchwarmer

Robinson seemed doomed in L.A. once the Clippers added Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Landry Shamet. The trade to Washington should at least give him a chance. The 13th overall pick in 2018 didn't shoot well in 13 games with the Wizards, which is an issue for a non-playmaker or defender.

Robinson won't have much margin for error, but if he's able to stick around the league, it will be as a perimeter scoring specialist who can create and make outside shots.