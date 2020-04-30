Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald Delivers Meals to Health Care Workers Amid COVID-19

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald delivered meals to health care workers Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff and Mike Mastro, Fitzgerald's friends and Phoenix restaurant owners, are donating around 100 meals to workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight, and they asked whether the future Hall of Famer would deliver them to families, per Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic.

"This wasn't my idea," Fitzgerald said about the media presence as he delivered one set of meals. "I like to do things on my own, off the beaten path. That's usually how I work. But if raising awareness and visibility helps somebody else do it, that can only be a positive."

The 36-year-old Minnesota native has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, who selected him with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Fitzgerald was honored with the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, given to a player who has made a "significant positive impact on his community."

He told Somers he's taken part in the Cards' virtual offseason team activities, which started Monday with team and positional meetings. He's also trying to remain active in helping the community when possible.

"All we have is time right now," Fitzgerald said. "I couldn't do the things I normally do in the offseason, so I thought this was a much better use of time than sitting at home."

He added: "I see a lot of people doing a lot of great things. Most of it is unsung. That's really what it's about, giving back and serving."

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 6,948 cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, with 293 deaths attributed to the disease in the state.

