Former Athletes Sue NCAA for Alleged Negligence in Sexual Assaults

Former Nebraska volleyball player Capri Davis and ex-Michigan State sprinter Emma Roedel are part of a seven-women group suing the NCAA, saying the organization was negligent and failed to protect them from sexual assaults.

ESPN's Paula Lavigne broke the news Wednesday evening and wrote the following in part:

"The lawsuit accuses the NCAA of negligence, fraud and breach of contract. It argues that the NCAA, as a regulatory body for college athletics, had a duty to the women 'to supervise, regulate, monitor and provide reasonable and appropriate rules to minimize the risk of injury or danger to student-athletes and by student-athletes.'"

"The NCAA 'knew or should have known that their actions or inaction in light of the rate and extent of sexual assaults reported and made known to [the NCAA] by male student-athletes...would cause harm to female student-athletes and non-student-athletes at NCAA member institution campuses in both the short- and long-term,' the lawsuit states."

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan on Wednesday. Per Lavigne, "each of the women allege they were sexually assaulted by male athletes at three institutions: Michigan State, Nebraska and one unnamed Division I college from the America East Conference."

