Raiders GM Mike Mayock on Drafting Henry Ruggs III: 'Speed Rules' in AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday that selecting wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft was all about adding speed to keep pace in the AFC West:

"At the end of the day, Jon [Gruden] felt strongly—and I agreed with him—that we needed a different element, especially in our division. When you're playing Kansas City twice a year—and you saw what Denver did, what the Chargers did—when you're in our division, speed rules. The whole league is chasing the Kansas City Chiefs right now, and we just felt like getting the guy who runs 4.25 [in the 40-yard dash] changes us."

Speed was the deciding factor that distinguished him from the other top options on the board at the position, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, though Mayock said he thought highly of both players:

"100 percent, full disclosure: I loved all three of those 'top three wideouts.' They were very distinct and different types of wide receivers. I feel very strongly that Jon Gruden and our coaching staff would've gotten the best out of any of them. I was very surprised that when we got on the clock at No. 12, all three were available. We kind of sweat it out whether or not Ruggs was gonna get there."

Ruggs is unquestionably a burner. But questions do remain about whether he can be the top guy in a passing game after being the No. 2 option behind Jeudy the past two years at Alabama.

Here's how the two fared in 2019:

Jeudy: 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ruggs: 40 receptions for 746 yards and six touchdowns.

Lamb was consistently productive at Oklahoma, meanwhile, registering 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Sooners. But Ruggs has elite speed, and even if he ends up primarily being a field-stretching deep threat, the Raiders further addressed the position by drafting Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards in later rounds.

Those upgrades at wideout had quarterback Derek Carr excited:

Ruggs will forever be compared to Jeudy and Lamb since all three were drafted so closely together. The Raiders prioritized speed to keep up with teams like the Chiefs, but if Ruggs isn't a true No. 1 option and Jeudy and/or Lamb develop into stars, Gruden and Mayock may grow to lament their decision.