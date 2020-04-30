NBA Mock Draft 2020: Landing Spots for Anthony Edwards, Top ROY Prospects

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As the world anticipates when the Covid-19 crisis will start to abate, one of the main focuses remains on when fans will be able to enjoy professional sports again.

The NBA was the first major sport to shutdown and now it's the leader in seeking safe ways to return.

Commissioner Adam Silver will likely be very judicious about when to resume play, but until then, fans can get excited about the upcoming draft, much like NFL fans did last week.

This year's draft class is riveting but top heavy, with names like Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball leading the charge.

But there are also little known prospects like Killian Hayes that could end up being the biggest steals of this group.

Here's the latest mock draft and the players most likely to win Rookie of the Year next season.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

4. Atlanta: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Detroit: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

6. New York: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

8. Charlotte: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn



10. Phoenix: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Who Gets Anthony Edwards?

If there is a consensus in this draft, it's that Anthony Edwards is a top-three pick.

And of all the names in the top-five, Edwards is the name most believe will be the No. 1 overall selection.

So it all comes down to the ping pong balls and what team wins the draft lottery.

According to the odds, there are three teams that have the best chance at picking first: the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

It's no secret that the T-Wolves could use Edwards.

They already have DeAngelo Russell at the point, so Edwards could easily slide into Minny's backcourt and play right away.

The SEC Freshman of the Year is freakishly athletic, strong and can create his own shot.

Additionally, he's got the tools to be a formidable two-way player with his defensive instincts.

With Edwards, Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, the T-Wolves could have the players they need to turn the franchise around.

Should Edwards land in Cleveland, he'll get the same opportunity to shine, although the Cavs seem to be set with their backcourt duo of Colin Sexton and Darius Garland.

But at 6'5", 225 pounds, he has the combination of presence to play on the wing, giving him plenty of room to operate and dish out highlight-reel plays.

The toughest fit for Edwards, at least on paper, is with Golden State.

The Warriors have built their identity on the dynamic duo of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, so Edwards won't fit there.

They brought in Andrew Wiggins to play the wing and Draymond Green mans the stretch-four position, so it's not clear how Edwards would fit.

Perhaps, he'd have to bide his time if he went to Golden State and fill in off the bench like Andre Iguodala did successfully.

No matter where he lands, though, Edwards has the talent and skill set to be a future All Star.

Top Rookie of the Year Prospects

While it's easy to pencil in the top-three picks as presumptive Rookie of the Year candidates, this draft has other impact players that could sneak into the conversation as the year progresses.

Obviously, Anthony Edwards is at the top of the list for ROY frontrunners.

He has an NBA ready body and has the mature offensive game that can easily translate.

If he can have the same kind of breakout first season that he had at Georgia, look out.

LaMelo Ball is another player that could make an immediate impact.

He's got the handle, the passing ability and, of course, the star power.

As the youngest Ball brother, he's perhaps the most talented and has the highest ceiling.

If he goes to a big market, he'll get a lot of airtime and plenty of votes.

James Wiseman stands out as a player that could contribute right away, but he'll have to go to the right team to get the kind of shine needed to win the hardware.

If he went to Golden State, for instance, he'd get a strong look at cracking the starting five, but he wouldn't get the chance to make the kind of mark needed for serious consideration.

A player that really has a chance to win it outright is Obi Toppin.

The high flyer out of Dayton is box office and he can really put on a show.

They're not the same player, but a reference point for comparison for Toppin is Blake Griffin.

Griffin took the league by storm with his acrobatics and creativity and Toppin could very well do the same.

The Naismith and AP national player of the year award winner took an unknown Flyers squad to prominence last season and he's got the tools to have the same effect wherever he lands.

Out of all of the prospects in this draft class, Toppin has the best chance to win the coveted award.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com