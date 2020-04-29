Gavin Lux, Lucas Giolito Advance to MLB The Show 20 League Playoffs

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

A pair of starting pitchers in the Los Angeles' Dodgers Gavin Lux and the Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito have earned the final two playoff spots in the MLB The Show 20 Players League.

They can thank Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who played spoiler by beating New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle 3-0 on Wednesday.

Kahnle would have been in the playoff field with a win, but it wasn't meant to be as he finished one game behind.

Giolito capped the night and league's regular season with a 6-3 victory over left-handed reliever Amir Garrett and the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's a look at the postseason seedings, as well as a tiebreaker rundown regarding the final playoff spots, a quick recap of the night's two games, the playoff matchups and schedule and a refresher on the league's format.

Playoff Seeding

1. Tampa Bay Rays LHP Blake Snell (24-5)

2. Texas Rangers OF Joey Gallo (23-6)

3. Toronto Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette (21-8)

4. New York Mets 2B Jeff McNeil (21-8)

5. Baltimore Orioles OF Dwight Smith Jr. (19-10)

6. Chicago White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (19-10)

7. Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ (19-10)

8. Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Gavin Lux (19-10)

Tiebreaker Rundown

Lux held down the seventh playoff spot heading into Wednesday's action at 19-10, with Kahnle and Giolito each sitting a half-game back tied in eighth.

However, tiebreakers were not Lux's friend. The first one in this league is total runs scored, and Lux trailed everyone who could possibly tie him at 19-10. Therefore, he needed either Kahnle or Giolito to lose.

On the flip side, all Kahnle or Giolito needed was a win to get in. It happened for the latter player, and the Yankees right-hander was left on the outside looking in.

Astros 3, Yankees 0

An RBI double and a sacrifice fly led to McCullers opening up a 2-0 first-inning lead. He added an insurance run in the third.

Kahnle couldn't get much going at the dish but had runners on first and second with Aaron Judge at the plate down 3-0 in the bottom of the third.

However, Judge struck out, ending the game and Kahnle's playoff chances.

White Sox 6, Reds 3

The White Sox hit three first-inning home runs and added another dinger in the second as Giolito cruised into the postseason 6-3.

Shortstop Tim Anderson and second baseman Yoan Moncada led off the game with back-to-back home runs, and then outfielder Nomar Mazara went deep with a three-run homer to cap a five-run first inning.

Garrett largely stopped the bleeding for the remainder of the game and trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the third. He was able to scratch out two runs and had the tying run on deck with two outs, but Giolito struck out the final two batters for the win.

Garrett finished with a respectable 17-12 record and was in playoff contention for nearly all of the season.

Playoff Matchups and Schedule

8. Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Gavin Lux (19-10) @ 1. Tampa Bay Rays LHP Blake Snell (24-5)

7. Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ (19-10) @ 2. Texas Rangers OF Joey Gallo (23-6)

6. Chicago White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (19-10) @ 3. Toronto Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette (21-8)

5. Baltimore Orioles OF Dwight Smith Jr. (19-10) @ 4. New York Mets 2B Jeff McNeil (21-8)

Two quarterfinal matchups will take place Friday at 10 p.m. ET, with FS1 airing the action. The final two quarterfinals and the first semifinal will occur Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. On the same day, FS1 will air the second semifinal at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN will showcase the finals Sunday.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are best-of-three series, and the final is best-of-five.

MLB The Show 20 Players League Format

Thirty players (one representing each MLB franchise) have taken center stage in this round-robin league, which is being held as the MLB season undergoes a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each team played 29 games of three innings apiece, save for battles that needed extra frames to be decided.

Each player receives $5,000 in his name to their baseball city's local Boys & Girls Club, with the league winner earning an extra $25,000 for the same cause.