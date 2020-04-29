Report: NBA Considering Playing Games at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando

Report: NBA Considering Playing Games at Walt Disney World Resort in OrlandoApril 29, 2020
John Raoux/Associated Press
The NBA is reportedly considering the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando as a potential location for games when—or if—the league resumes the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:
The NBA has been on hiatus since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Re-Drafting 2011 NBA Class 📝
Kyrie went No. 1 in 2011, but not in our re-draft ⬇️