Report: NBA Considering Playing Games at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando

The NBA is reportedly considering the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando as a potential location for games when—or if—the league resumes the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

The NBA has been on hiatus since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

