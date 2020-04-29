Report: NBA Considering Playing Games at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly considering the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando as a potential location for games when—or if—the league resumes the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

The NBA has been on hiatus since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

