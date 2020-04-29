Rob Gronkowski Says He Had Bucs' Playbook 4 Weeks Before Trade from Patriots

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has known he would be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for quite some time now.

During Bud Light Seltzer's "Drafterparty" on Saturday (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), Gronk told viewers he was "in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn't even on the team."

How Gronk ended up with that playbook—and whether obtaining it subverted NFL rules, could be classified as tampering or will result in an investigation by the league—is up in the air.

Florio offered more context on the situation:

"The Patriots did not respond to a request for comment as to whether they authorized communications between the Buccaneers and Gronkowski prior to the something-for-nothing trade that allowed New England to get compensation for a guy who was never going to play for them again. And the Patriots generally didn't seem to be inclined to make a stink about potential tampering that may have occurred with Brady in February or March, by the Buccaneers or anyone else."

So it's possible that Gronk's admission will be swept under the proverbial rug.

It's unlikely any investigation into the situation will dampen the excitement in Tampa Bay after the Bucs added Brady, Gronkowski, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft), running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (third round) and wideout Tyler Johnson (fifth round).

Those new additions join one of the league's best wideout duos in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as tight end O.J. Howard. It has all the makings of one of the league's most dynamic offenses, giving Tampa fans—who have endured 12 straight seasons without a playoff appearance—more hope than they've had in quite some time.