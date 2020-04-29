Secretariat Named Morning-Line Favorite for 2020 Fantasy Kentucky Derby Race

FILE - In this May 7, 1977, file photo, Seattle Slew, with Jean Cruguet up, crosses finish line to win the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Run Dusty Run, left of Seattle Slew, finished second, and Sanhedrin, just to right of Seattle Slew, finished third. Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend's virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race pitting all 13 Triple Crown winners on the day the Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it. Citation, who won the 1948 Triple Crown, was made the 4-1 second choice. Seattle Slew and Affirmed, the 1977 and '78 Triple Crown winners, were each listed at 5-1 odds.
One of horse racing's greatest champions is getting ready to run again at Churchill Downs—at least virtually. 

Secretariat is the odds-on favorite at 7-2 to win a simulated Kentucky Derby in a field featuring Seattle Slew, American Pharoah, Justify and Affirmed. Given that Secretariat hasn't raced in more than 40 years, this should be quite a comeback tour. 

The virtual field is made up of all 13 Triple Crown winners, but none was more dominant than Secretariat, who won the 1973 Kentucky Derby by two-and-a-half lengths before demolishing the field at the Belmont Stakes by a legendary 31 lengths. 

Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers told Tim Sullivan of the Louisville Courier-Journal:

"Each of the Triple Crown horses is assigned what we're calling a win probability. That data is fed into Inspired Entertainment's computer models. Those with a higher probability value are not necessarily going to win the race, but they'll have more chances of doing so. The result is very much like the NBA draft. It's a weighted lottery system."

NBC will show the race live Saturday during what would've been the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The official event has been moved to September 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The full virtual odds have already been posted, with the gate position assigned at random.

1. Affirmed (5-1 odds)

2. Assault (20-1)

3. Secretariat (7-2)

4. Sir Barton (20-1)

5. Seattle Slew (5-1)

6. American Pharoah (6-1)

7. Gallant Fox (20-1)

8. Citation (4-1)

9. War Admiral (8-1)

10. Whirlaway (6-1)

11. Count Fleet (6-1)

12. Justify (15-1)

13. Omaha (20-1)

The race will take place around 5:45 p.m.

