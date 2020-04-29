Secretariat Named Morning-Line Favorite for 2020 Fantasy Kentucky Derby Race

Anonymous/Associated Press

One of horse racing's greatest champions is getting ready to run again at Churchill Downs—at least virtually.

Secretariat is the odds-on favorite at 7-2 to win a simulated Kentucky Derby in a field featuring Seattle Slew, American Pharoah, Justify and Affirmed. Given that Secretariat hasn't raced in more than 40 years, this should be quite a comeback tour.

The virtual field is made up of all 13 Triple Crown winners, but none was more dominant than Secretariat, who won the 1973 Kentucky Derby by two-and-a-half lengths before demolishing the field at the Belmont Stakes by a legendary 31 lengths.

Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers told Tim Sullivan of the Louisville Courier-Journal:

"Each of the Triple Crown horses is assigned what we're calling a win probability. That data is fed into Inspired Entertainment's computer models. Those with a higher probability value are not necessarily going to win the race, but they'll have more chances of doing so. The result is very much like the NBA draft. It's a weighted lottery system."

NBC will show the race live Saturday during what would've been the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The official event has been moved to September 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The full virtual odds have already been posted, with the gate position assigned at random.

1. Affirmed (5-1 odds)

2. Assault (20-1)

3. Secretariat (7-2)

4. Sir Barton (20-1)

5. Seattle Slew (5-1)

6. American Pharoah (6-1)

7. Gallant Fox (20-1)

8. Citation (4-1)

9. War Admiral (8-1)

10. Whirlaway (6-1)

11. Count Fleet (6-1)

12. Justify (15-1)

13. Omaha (20-1)

The race will take place around 5:45 p.m.