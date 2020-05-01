Joe Montana's 'Villa Wine and Dine' Sells for $200K at All-in Challenge Auction

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

One fan and five friends have scored the opportunity to drink wine and eat dinner with Pro Football Hall of Famers Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott and their wives as part of the All-In Challenge Auction.

After Montana put the invite to his villa in Napa Valley, California, up for auction, the bids started pouring in, with the winning offer coming in at $200,000.

That money will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry to provide meals to people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other perks of the prize package include riding ATVs out to a bluff located on the property and the opportunity to take home memorabilia that will be autographed by Montana and Lott.

Both athletes were key figures of the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty that won five Super Bowls from 1981 to 1994. Montana is tied with Terry Bradshaw for the most Super Bowl appearances without a loss (four) among quarterbacks.

Lott was in San Francisco's secondary for each of those four Super Bowl victories with Montana.

The experience with Montana and Lott is one of 277 different items put up for auction. The All-In Challenge has raised $27.9 million for coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.