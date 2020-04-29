Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Jokes He Wouldn't Have Kicked Tom Brady out of Park

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady may have left Boston, but the city still has him on its mind.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh jokingly said on WEEI's Greg Hill Show he would have "looked the other way" on Brady throwing a football in a closed park—unlike the city of Tampa, which shut down his throwing session last month.

"If Tom Brady stayed ... there are some exceptions I would make and having Tom Brady throw a football, I probably maybe would have looked the other way on that one," Walsh joked. "But he goes to Tampa Bay and that's what he gets, getting thrown out of the park. So it serves him right."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sent Brady a tongue-in-cheek apology for parks and recreation employees kicking him out of the park in an open letter to the quarterback and Rob Gronkowski.

"Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived—not the best first impression," Castor wrote. "But given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm—no foul, and thanks for being a good sport."

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March, ending his two-decade stay in New England. He said his departure was a plan to prove something to himself and brought Gronkowski along for the ride last week, when the Patriots traded the All-Pro tight end to Tampa for a fourth-round pick.

Gronkowski retired and sat out the entire 2019 season.

All of this appears to be good-natured fun between two mayors, though. The overwhelming odds are Brady would have (and should have) been told to stop breaking stay-at-home orders and social distancing protocols no matter where he chose to play next season.