Tony Romo Shoots 80 in 2nd Round at Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational

Scottie Scheffler remains atop the Elite Flight leaderboard despite scoring two over par in Wednesday's second round of the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

Scheffler was the lone leader after Tuesday's first round at six under par, but Travis Vick moved from tied for sixth to tied for first with a two-under par 70 second-round score.

The tournament is split into three flights dictated by handicap, with the Elite Flight consisting of 51 professional and amateur golfers.

The field is open only to members of the Maridoe Golf Club. Each player had to pay a $250 entry fee, and the sum of 72 entry fees will be donated to caddies who have been out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're a caddie-only club, and our caddies have not been working because of COVID-19," Maridoe managing member Alison Morrison told ESPN's Bob Harig. "We thought, why don't we have a little bit of a match, so to speak, sharpen our blades, put on a 54-hole, social distancing event. Leave the pins. No rakes in bunkers. Let's play for them, basically. And within a day, I had 24 members who said yes."

The event also carries a $27,000 purse for the Elite Flight winner.

Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is buried on the leaderboard in a tie for 37th, falling slightly from his tied-for-36th position on Tuesday. The 40-year-old bogeyed nine of his 18 holes to finish eight over for the round and 14 over overall.

Second-Round Elite Flight Leaderboard

T1. Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T1. Travis Vick (-4)

3. Davis Riley (-3)

4. Austin Eckroat (-2)

T5. Cooper Dossey (-1)

T5. Will Zalatoris (-1)

T5. Quade Cummins (-1)

T5. Taylor Moore (-1)

T9. Viktor Hovland (E)

T9. Harry Higgs (E)

Full tournament leaderboard available at GolfGenius.com



Scheffler had gotten off to a hot start with eight birdies in Round 1, but the 23-year-old PGA Tour pro cooled with two birdies and four bogeys in his second round. Vick was able to make up ground by sinking six birdies for a second straight day.

Zalatoris also made a noticeable leap with seven birdies, while Moore nailed an eagle on the 16th hole to help propel him five spots.

Oklahoma State golfer Eckroat shot a 74 after his first-round 68. Fellow collegiate amateur Cummins fared even poorer to drop from tied for second into a tie for fifth thanks to five bogeys.

The tournament will wrap up on Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. local time. All tee times can be viewed here.