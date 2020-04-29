O.J. Howard's 5th-Year Bucs Contract Option Exercised After Gronkowski Trade

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hanging on to tight end O.J. Howard for a bit longer.

The Athletic's Greg Auman reported Wednesday that the Bucs are picking up Howard's 2021 fifth-year option, as was expected before Tampa acquired Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots for a fourth-round pick.

Before Gronkowski came out of retirement to join quarterback Tom Brady, rumors surfaced that the team was looking to trade Howard.

Cameron Brate led all Bucs tight ends in targets (55) last season. He recorded 36 catches, 311 yards and four touchdowns. Howard was right behind him with 53 targets for 34 catches, 459 yards and one score, but the existing rapport between Brady and Gronkowski means a large portion of those targets will be redistributed.

The 19th overall pick in 2017, Howard was expected to become a factor right away. Instead, his progress has been relatively slow. In three years, the Alabama product has yet to top 600 receiving yards and has seen his touchdown numbers decrease each season since his six-score rookie campaign.

Still, he's just 25 years old and will have an opportunity to play a role in what appears to be one of the league's strongest offenses.

According to Auman, Howard will receive about $6 million in 2021 as he enters a crucial contract year. With a crowded position group, he'll need to do more with fewer targets to prove his value.