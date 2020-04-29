Report: Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Was Facing 4-Game NFL Suspension Before Arrest

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was arrested Tuesday in South Carolina, is reportedly appealing a four-game suspension for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Breeland's suspension is separate from the arrest, which included a charge of marijuana possession. He was also charged with resisting arrest, having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and driving without a license.

It's unclear if Breeland was facing the suspension before the new collective bargaining agreement was enacted. Under the new CBA, players are not suspended for positive drug tests until they reach their fifth positive. Breeland's only previous known violation of the NFL's drug policy was a one-game suspension in 2015 for a 2014 arrest for marijuana possession.

If Breeland's positive test came before the new CBA was ratified, it's possible he is still being punished under the old policy.

According to the arrest report, Breeland reportedly tried to flee when a police officer attempted to arrest him for smoking marijuana in public with two other men. The officer said Breeland pushed him, and he tried to get into his car to flee the scene. When Breeland got into his vehicle, the officer pulled his gun and the cornerback surrendered.

Breeland started 15 games for the Super Bowl champions last season, recording 48 tackles and two interceptions, along with eight passes defensed. He signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal to stay with the team earlier this month.