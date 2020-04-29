Tua Tagovailoa Has a Chance to 'Really Change' Dolphins, Tim Tebow Says

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Tim Tebow believes the Miami Dolphins got a franchise-changing player in Tua Tagovailoa.

The former NFL quarterback praised the No. 5 overall draft pick Wednesday on ESPN's First Take:

"I think Tua is one of the most accurate, gifted quarterbacks I've ever seen coming out of college," Tebow said (h/t Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports). "I think he has a chance to totally change the franchise. He is a remarkable passer, remarkably great kid."

Tagovailoa completed 69.3 percent of his career passes at Alabama, totaling 33 touchdown passes with just three interceptions in nine games before suffering a season-ending hip injury in 2019.

The hip injury, along with previous problems with his ankle and wrist, caused predraft concerns. Despite Tua's high draft slot, Tebow believes the Dolphins should stay patient with the talented quarterback.

"Personally, I would sit him for a little bit of time," Tebow said. "Heal him. Get him stronger. Get him bigger. Make sure he is 100 percent confident in his hip, in his legs that he is ready to go."

Though the wait could be difficult for Dolphins fans, the praise is immense from Tebow, who was a Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick himself.

Miami has been seeking a true franchise quarterback for years after limited success over the past two decades.

The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since 2000 and have just four postseason appearances since Dan Marino retired after the 1999 season.

Ryan Tannehill spent six years with the organization without appearing in a playoff game, but he reached the AFC Championship Game and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his first year with the Tennessee Titans last season.

Tagovailoa could help change Miami's fortunes.