Takkarist McKinley's 5th-Year Contract Option Declined by Falcons

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Takkarist McKinley #98 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Takkarist McKinley could become an unrestricted free agent next offseason after the Atlanta Falcons declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.  

McKinley announced the Falcons' decision on Twitter:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    GM Shuts Down OBJ Rumors

    Andrew Berry shuts down any trade talk around Odell: ‘We see him as a long-term member of the organization’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    GM Shuts Down OBJ Rumors

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Falcons Decline Tak's Option

    Tak McKinley says Atlanta did not pick up his fifth-year option

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Falcons Decline Tak's Option

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Reddit Debating Rodgers’ Supporting Cast

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reddit Debating Rodgers’ Supporting Cast

    MasterTeacher123
    via reddit

    Why Bears QB Competition May Be a Sham

    If Chicago doesn't pick up Trubsiky's option, the writing is on the wall ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Bears QB Competition May Be a Sham

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report