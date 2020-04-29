Takkarist McKinley's 5th-Year Contract Option Declined by Falcons

Takkarist McKinley's 5th-Year Contract Option Declined by FalconsApril 29, 2020
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Takkarist McKinley could become an unrestricted free agent next offseason after the Atlanta Falcons declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
McKinley announced the Falcons' decision on Twitter:
