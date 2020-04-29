2020 NBA Draft Rumors: 'Most Teams' Don't Have Consensus Top-5 Prospects

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

As teams dive deeper into their research on the 2020 NBA draft prospects, there seems to be a divide among all 30 clubs about who the best players in this year's class are. 

Per The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, teams and talent evaluators have named at least five different players who could go No. 1 overall.

"In my conversations with teams and internal evaluators, during which I asked who each individual person would take No. 1, I've heard the names Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, Deni Avdija and Obi Toppin," Vecenie wrote. "And then most teams don't have that as a consensus top five either."

    

